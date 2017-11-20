Jay Cutler is in concussion protocol but Adam Gase says he's still the starter

Matt Moore would start if Cutler isn't able to pass through the protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was removed from the game at halftime of team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Cutler was hit while attempting to escape pressure, and banged his head against both an opponent's leg and the ground. He was evaluated for a head injury, and the team confirmed on Monday that he is indeed in the concussion protocol. 

Cutler was replaced after halftime by backup Matt Moore, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in trying but ultimately failing to bring the Dolphins back from a double-digit deficit. It was the second time this season that Moore has come on in relief of Cutler due to injury and performed admirably. 

The last time he did so, he also got the start four days later on "Thursday Night Football" against the Ravens, where he did not play nearly as well. As such, it should maybe not be a surprise that Dolphins coach Adam Gase firmly committed to Cutler as the starter so long as he's healthy. 

The Dolphins, losers of four games in a row, play the division rival Patriots next Sunday. New England's defense has tightened up over the last month or so after performing terribly during the early part of the season. In order to start by next weekend, Cutler will have to be cleared by an independent neurological consultant and pass through the rest of the concussion protocol. It's possible he could get on the field even without practice time. 

