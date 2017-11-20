Jay Cutler is in concussion protocol but Adam Gase says he's still the starter

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler was removed from the game at halftime of team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Cutler was hit while attempting to escape pressure, and banged his head against both an opponent's leg and the ground. He was evaluated for a head injury, and the team confirmed on Monday that he is indeed in the concussion protocol.

#Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is officially in the NFL’s concussion protocol, which means it could be Matt Moore this week behind center. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2017

Cutler was replaced after halftime by backup Matt Moore, who completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in trying but ultimately failing to bring the Dolphins back from a double-digit deficit. It was the second time this season that Moore has come on in relief of Cutler due to injury and performed admirably.

The last time he did so, he also got the start four days later on "Thursday Night Football" against the Ravens, where he did not play nearly as well. As such, it should maybe not be a surprise that Dolphins coach Adam Gase firmly committed to Cutler as the starter so long as he's healthy.

Adam Gase: No reason to say Jay Cutler is not my QB if healthy — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 20, 2017

The Dolphins, losers of four games in a row, play the division rival Patriots next Sunday. New England's defense has tightened up over the last month or so after performing terribly during the early part of the season. In order to start by next weekend, Cutler will have to be cleared by an independent neurological consultant and pass through the rest of the concussion protocol. It's possible he could get on the field even without practice time.