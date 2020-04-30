Jay Cutler is preventing Kristin Cavallari from purchasing new home during divorce proceedings, court docs say

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is allegedly blocking soon-to-be-ex-wife Kristin Cavallari from purchasing a new home for herself and the couple's three children, according to a divorce filing obtained by E! News. The couple announced on Wednesday that they were seeking a divorce after seven years of marriage.

The filing reveals that Cavallari had been searching for a new place to live since the fall of 2019 due to the negative state of her marriage with Cutler; she had even found a house to begin the buying process for, something that the former Dolphins signal-caller allegedly didn't object to at the time.

The purchase was then put on hold as the two tried to fix their marriage, but when that failed, Cavallari went back to trying to buy a house. When she told Cutler about this in March, according to the filing, he told her that his business manager would not give her funds from an account that both Cavallari and Cutler have money in. Cavallari believes that this was his way of "punishing" her, and Cavallari's lawyer even claims in the filing that "This is typical of Husband's behavior towards Wife."

According to the filing, Cavallari adds that this move was also Cutler's way of intimidating her into agreeing to a less-than-favorable parenting agreement. Here is what the filing says of her reasoning for why she believes a new home is necessary:

"Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household... Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children. "Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children. Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate."

Cutler and Cavallari got married in 2013 and two had starred in Very Cavallari, a reality show about reality TV star's life.