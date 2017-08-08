Jay Cutler is very excited that Ndamukong Suh will not be chasing him anymore

It is fairly tough to imagine something more terrifying than Ndamukong Suh bearing down on you, with the intention of driving your body into the turf for sport. It is a feeling Jay Cutler, who played for the Bears against Suh's Lions for years, knows all too well.

And Cutler is now glad he will not have the distinct displeasure of seeing Suh, thanks to his leaving retirement to join the Dolphins. The two long-time competitors are now teammates, which means unless Suh gets weird in practice, things should be fairly smooth.

"I'm happy he's on my team," Cutler said Tuesday, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. "He texted me whenever we got [the deal] done. ... To have a guy like that on your side is always good."

Cutler's experience with Suh was not just your basic "get tackled" type of event, either. Back in 2012, when the pair were squaring off multiple times per year, Suh was developing a pretty large reputation as a dirty player. (Worth noting: that rep has waned significantly since he left for Miami.) Part of that perception came courtesy of a hit on Cutler, in which Suh appeared to pull off some kind of insane WWE move that surprisingly did not disrupt any of Cutler's vital organs.

Cutler's teammates were not happy about the hit, although the league actually ended up deeming the throw/maul/tackle to be legal. 2012 was a wild time, man.

It was one of those moments where any perception about Cutler as someone who isn't tough should have immediately faded away. Suh agrees completely, noting on Tuesday that Cutler was one of those quarterbacks who would take big shots and then get up without complaining or crying to the refs.

"I don't like any quarterbacks, but he was one guy that definitely I had a respect for because he took hits and never cried, never complained and just got up and went and played the next play," Suh said, via the Herald.

The Dolphins are desperately hoping that Cutler brings the same toughness to Miami and that no one will end up in a position like Suh and potentially risk Cutler's health.

When Ryan Tannehill went down with the same left knee injury that knocked him out of action last year, the Dolphins were sent into scramble mode to find a solution at quarterback. Cutler was a very nice replacement-level option for the Fins given how late in the game this was, and if he can play well for a full season, a return to the playoffs isn't out of the question.