Jay Cutler says all the losses during eight seasons in Chicago wore him down

Jay Cutler's apathetic demeanor in Chicago was criticized and mocked often. Cutler infamously missed the second half of the NFC Championship Game against the Packers in 2011, before it was revealed that he had a torn MCL. The damage, however, was already done. Pundits questioned his toughness, and his generally cold attitude toward the media never helped his reputation around the league. Whether or not the criticism was warranted is hard to say, but Cutler did have a confession regarding the repeated losing seasons in Chicago towards the end of his tenure.

"I think you can talk about anybody in the league, no one likes to lose, no one likes going through those situations," Cutler told The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley. "Those are tough. They wear you down. But that wasn't the sole reason . . . I mean, they released me, so it was kind of end of the road at that point."

After being released, Cutler went into retirement -- briefly. He then joined Fox's broadcasting crew. When Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill went down, the Dolphins reached out to Cutler to give him a job which, of course, Cutler ultimately accepted. Our own Jason La Canfora detailed how a regret-free Cutler came to the decision to dive back into the NFL with the Dolphins.

Cutler, interestingly, didn't play particularly poorly while Chicago struggled. From 2013-2016, while the Bears put up a 17-29 record in games he started, Cutler posted a 63.2 completion percentage, 11,151 yards, and a 72-46 TD-INT ratio. However, due to the nature of the current league, wins and losses are ascribed to quarterbacks. This, in addition to the fact that the league values "passion" in its players, worked against Cutler.

Cutler's love for the game never waned, according to him.

"I always missed it," Cutler told La Canfora after Monday's practice. "I think I always said there were days that I missed it, and there were days that I was content in my decision. There was never a week that went by that I didn't think about playing football, and did I make the right decision? ... I think that's kind of in life. There are always situations that come up and you're not sure which direction to go, and you've just got to pick one and roll with it. I was just lucky enough that something like this happened."

Here's hoping that the Don't Care Bear lives on in Cutler's soul, because the thought of him not looking like he'd rather be taking a long drag on a cigarette on Sundays is a terrifying one. However, if his new digs make him happy, it's hard to blame him for accidentally cracking a smile every once in a while.