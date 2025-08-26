Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler accepted a guilty plea in a Franklin, Tenn. court on Tuesday, and he will now serve four days in a local jail as well as lose his license after pleading guilty to charges of driving under the influence. Cutler, who starred for the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears during his NFL career, was arrested in Franklin on DUI charges last October.

Police arrested Cutler Oct. 17, 2024 after rear-ending another vehicle, with an arrest affidavit describing him as having been "visibly intoxicated" and offering the other driver involved $2,000 to not call the police and let him drive away. Police also found a rifle and loaded Glock pistol in the back of Cutler's pickup truck, leading to charges of driving under the influence, possessing a gun while intoxicated, failure to exercise due care, and implied consent.

According to WSMV, Cutler is required to pay a $350 fine, will serve four days at the Williamson County Jail beginning on Sept. 29, will be on unsupervised probation for one year and must attend a DUI safety class while also having his Tennessee license revoked. The weapons charge against Cutler has been dismissed as part of the plea deal, though he has agreed to "forfeit" the pistol involved.

Cutler's arrest came in the greater Nashville area, where he played college football as the star quarterback for Vanderbilt.