Jay Cutler's awful Hail Mary pass is drawing the ire of NFL Twitter
Jay Cutler missed a throw, so naturally everyone thinks that he's the worst
Jay Cutler had a pretty pedestrian first half against the Chargers, but he slapped an exclamation point on it with what may have been the worst Hail Mary pass the NFL has seen in some time.
Cutler's return was maybe the least anticipated thing about the 2017 season when the Dolphins signed him, and his 75 yards in the first half against the Chargers aren't really helping his cause with the fans.
Definitely not ideal -- the idea is usually to keep the Hail Mary in bounds and toward the end zone. It's unclear exactly what happened here -- maybe it just got away from Smokin' Jay, but NFL fans were not pleased with the result of the play nonetheless.
Overreacting is fun, but we probably shouldn't proclaim the Cutler Era in Miami a complete failure after one half of football, especially for a guy that spent a few months semi-retired. Cutler may start to stretch the field as the game goes on, but NFL Twitter really loves to make fun of Cutler, so giving them ammunition is bound to result in a lot of ridicule (and to be fair, it was a really terrible attempt).
