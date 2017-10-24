Jay Gruden doesn't like Redskins chances of winning NFC East: 'Just do the math'

Never say never in the crazy, ever-changing world of the NFL, but it stands to reason that the Washington Redskins are in trouble when it comes to the NFC East standings after losing their second game to the division-leading Eagles in the first seven weeks of the season.

And Redskins coach Jay Gruden knows it, essentially conceding the division to Philadelphia, now 6-1, after the Eagles beat the Redskins and sent them to 3-3. It's basic math, really.

"I mean, just do the math," Gruden said via the Washington Post. "If you look at 3-3 and 6-1, and we've lost twice to them, that's a big difference."

The Redskins are just 2.5 games back of the Eagles with more than a half season to play. But because they lost twice to Philly, they are really 3.5 games back at this point because the Eagles will hold any and all tiebreakers by virtue of the head-to-head sweep.

SportsLine's projection system gives the Redskins just a 6.2 percent chance of winning the division after Monday's loss to the Eagles. The Cowboys have a 10.6 chance, while the Eagles have a whopping 83.1 percent chance of winning the division.

It's not all bad news for the Redskins, though. At 3-3, they will need some help against other NFC teams and they do happen to play the Cowboys twice this season, which is two more opportunities to slide up the standings.

But that silver lining comes with a big cloud: the Redskins have to play the Cowboys next, on a short week, with a bunch of banged-up players and a defense that badly needs Josh Norman back.

Take this argument into the spin zone, and the Cowboys also have to play the Eagles twice. That's two opportunities for Philly to stumble. And the Eagles have a three-game road stretch -- at Seattle, at Los Angeles, at the Giants -- coming up in December that will certainly not be easy to navigate.

There is a lot of football left to be played, even if Gruden is right about his team's chances of winning the NFC East.