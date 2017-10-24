Jay Gruden says Josh Norman should return to practice this week for Redskins
Norman has been out since Week 4 with a rib injury
Coming off a loss to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, Washington is about to get some good news. According to head coach Jay Gruden, No. 1 cornerback Josh Norman should return to practice this week ahead of Washington's game against the Cowboys, with whom they are tied for second place in the NFC East at 3-3.
Norman has been out since Week 4, when he fractured a rib against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also suffered an injury to his lung during that game. Washington lost that contest, then went 1-1 against the 49ers and Eagles after their bye.
Norman had indicated after that Chiefs fame that he'd be out four weeks, but it looks like he could return a week earlier than that.
Getting back to practice doesn't necessarily mean he'll be ready to suit up for the game, but it's certainly a good sign. And Washington definitely needs him back out there; they've given up 378 yards per game without him, a figure that would rank in the bottom-five league-wide over the course of the full season.
They also need him to go toe-to-toe with Dez Bryant, with whom Norman has had some battles in the past. The Dallas offense looks to be back on track after a slow start, having scored 30-plus points and racked up 400-plus total yards in three straight games. Having Norman back on the field would go a long way toward helping slow the Boys down.
