Jay Gruden shrugs off Redskins defensive captain saying 'F--- this team' in revealed private message
The Redskins once-promising season is taking a full-blown nightmarish turn
The Redskins' season is coming apart at the seams right now, with Washington losing multiple quarterbacks to broken legs and forced into a position where it has to bench Mark Sanchez for Josh Johnson. That's not a recipe for winning football games.
It's gotten bad enough that defensive captain Mason Foster was apparently engaging in some chatter with fans of the team and saying some things that probably don't sit well with the organization.
Specifically, Foster said "F-- this team and f-- this fanbase" according to messages he sent that were posted by fans on social media (NSFW language warning should be obvious if you click). Worth noting here: Foster posted a bunch of laughing emojis (😂) when he said the comment, so it's very possible he was being sarcastic.
Foster deactivated his Twitter account shortly after the exchange was posted on Tuesday night.
Asked about the situation on Wednesday, Jay Gruden repeatedly said Foster's statement/comment didn't bother him and actually blamed the "fan" in question for posting the direct message on social media.
"At the end of the day with the amount of microphones and social media, there will be things said," Gruden added.
Additionally, Adrian Peterson said he believed it was a private message that someone took advantage of in publishing.
This is a pretty good response from his coaches and teammates. They could be plenty upset by Foster's comments. On the other hand, it's likely Foster isn't the only one who feels this way. The Redskins were 6-3 and in control of the NFC East. Now they're 6-7 and more likely to lose out than to make the postseason.
Plus, there's a pretty compelling argument that what Foster did isn't actually unusual for anyone in any walk of life.
The bottom line here is Foster said something he probably regrets, but Foster's frustrations are hardly the Redskins' biggest concern. They've got to worry about trying to score points with their fourth-string quarterback against a Jaguars defense playing its final game at home for the entire season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake trying to get miracle ball back
The Dolphins running back might have to pay a small fortune to get the miracle football ba...
-
Pick Six: Possible coaching changes
Jason La Canfora joins Will Brinson to break down the Steelers' issues, plus head coaches on...
-
Dissecting Saints' offensive struggles
It all starts with missing an All-Pro left tackle and losing matchups
-
Raiders one of NFL International hosts
The Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Buccaneers and Jaguars will be part of the NFL's International...
-
Week 15 NFL odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
NFL Week 15 survivor, knockout picks
National sportswriter Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 15 football survivor...