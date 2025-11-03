The Washington Commanders lost much more than just their sixth game of the season on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, as star quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow with less than eight minutes remaining in the 38-14 defeat.

Many were quick to criticize coach Dan Quinn for leaving his best player in the game with the contest already out of hand. Now, it looks like Daniels is going to miss several more contests as Washington's season continues to spiral. On Monday, Quinn took responsibility for leaving Daniels in the game too long, and risking his franchise quarterback's health.

"I know many of you have been asking about the thought process of Jayden being in the game in that situation. I get that," Quinn said. "I've been thinking about it honestly nonstop too, and for me the answer is, man, I missed it."

Quinn explained his thought process to reporters. On Daniels' final drive there was 12:30 remaining in the fourth quarter with his Commanders trailing 38-7. Quinn said that possession would be the last for certain players, such as Daniels and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Quinn knew that the offensive play-calling would be relatively vanilla, and not call for Daniels to make plays with his legs -- but that's exactly where Quinn said he messed up. This is the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, who is special as a scrambler.

On a second-and-goal with 7:39 remaining in the game, Daniels scrambled to his right but was taken down behind the line of scrimmage by Drake Thomas. The second-year signal-caller attempted to use his non-throwing hand to balance as he went down, and that's when his elbow popped.

Quinn said that Daniels did not suffer any fractures to his arm, just the dislocation. Later in the week, he will have more information regarding if his quarterback could return at some point this season. Sunday night was costly for Washington from an injury standpoint, as the Commanders also lost wide receiver and kick returner Luke McCaffrey to a broken collarbone, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore tore his ACL.

With Daniels out, Marcus Mariota reenters the starting lineup. The veteran journeyman has started three games for Washington this season, winning one, and has thrown four touchdowns compared to three interceptions in those contests. Up next for the Commanders are the 5-3 Detroit Lions on Sunday.