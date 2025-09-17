MRI results revealed a sprained knee for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels after last week's 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Monday that Daniels was considered "day-to-day," and his status for Sunday's Week 3 contest with the Raiders is unclear.

"[Daniels] did have an MRI and he's already begun his return to play process with us," Quinn said Monday. "He is truly day-to-day. What does that mean for Sunday? I can't tell you that now. I'll have more to share on that when we get to Wednesday and practice and what that would look like. But in the return to play, he and any of the guys have to hit all of the markers for us to get back and do our thing."

Wednesday, Quinn also told reporters that Daniels would not practice and that Friday would be the key.

"Jayden had a good rehab session day," Quinn said. "He also threw out on the field. He won't practice today, and then as we get into Friday, I'll give you an assessment of where we're at after we go through practice on Friday."

Quinn also said he would need to see Daniels practice before the end of the week in order for him to play.

Washington has Marcus Mariota standing by as the backup quarterback if Daniels is unavailable.

Daniels has thrown for 433 yards with three touchdowns without an interception over his first two starts and helped the Commanders win a playoff game last season as the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Daniels and his teammates hit the road on short rest after opening the season with a win over the New York Giants.

Green Bay sacked Daniels four times with Micah Parsons now on board. Running back Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending Achilles injury while defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was carted off the field with a quadriceps injury in the first half.

"They played better than us," Daniels said. "Not really much (else) to say."

Daniels landed on last week's initial injury report for the Commanders with a right wrist injury, but remained a full practice participant. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said before the loss to the Packers that Daniels' wrist was of "zero concern."

In his debut season, Daniels tied former Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger's NFL record for rookie wins (14), which included the postseason. He finished with a completion rate at 69%, accumulating 3,568 yards passing and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He was a threat on the ground as well, collecting 891 yards rushing and six scores.