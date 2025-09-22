Jayden Daniels is still day-to-day as the Commanders' quarterback continues to deal with a knee sprain that kept him out of Washington's Week 3 win over the Raiders. Washington coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he would provide another update on Wednesday as the team charts out a practice plan for Daniels, who sustained the injury during Washington's Week 2 loss to the Packers.

Daniels has not practiced since his injury.

Quinn added that Marcus Mariota's solid performance against Las Vegas gives Washington more time as it relates to Daniels and his recovery. While he may not be Daniels, Mariota has proven to be a steady NFL quarterback who is capable of making plays in the air and on the ground.

Mariota, a former No. 2 overall pick who is in his second season with the Commanders, went 15 of 21 for 207 yards and a score during Sunday's win over the Raiders. He also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Now 32, Mariota has a wealth of NFL experience that includes 75 career regular season starts. He also has two playoff starts under his belt that includes a win over the Chiefs in the 2017 AFC wild card round as a member of the Titans.

Marcus Mariota WAS • QB • #8 CMP% 77.3 YDs 364 TD 4 INT 0 YD/Att 8.27 View Profile

Whoever is quarterback this Sunday for the Commanders will face a Falcons defense that is has allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL through three weeks. Atlanta's defense is also fifth in the NFL in fewest touchdown passes allowed.