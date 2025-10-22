The 3-4 Washington Commanders will not have starting quarterback Jayden Daniels when they travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday night. Though the hamstring strain Daniels suffered in the 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday is considered low-grade, he will not be available Monday night, according to multiple reports.

Once again, backup QB Marcus Mariota steps into the starting lineup. The veteran journeyman is 1-1 in his two starts this season with 363 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception. Against the Cowboys, Mariota completed 4 of 10 passes for 63 yards and a pick six.

Daniels is not expected to miss much time, but this will be the third start he has missed through eight weeks. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year missed games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons earlier this season due to a knee sprain.

Against Dallas, Daniels completed 12 of 22 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown, and he led Washington in rushing with 35 yards and another touchdown before exiting the contest in the third quarter after being sacked. He limped off the field holding the back of his right leg and was later ruled out.

Commanders QBs this season



Jayden Daniels Marcus Mariota W-L 2-3 1-1 Completion percentage 61% 60% Yards per attempt 7.1 7.3 TD-INT 8-1 3-2

Following Daniels' most recent injury, his mother took to social media to ask fans to stop "manifesting" former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III on her son.

"I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son" Daniels' mother wrote. "Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about."

There are a lot of similarities between Griffin and Daniels. Both won the Heisman Trophy, were No. 2 overall picks for Washington and had historic rookie seasons. But hopefully the similarities stop there. Griffin famously was never the same player after suffering a knee injury in which he tore his LCL and ACL at the end of his first NFL season.

While the Commanders have won three straight games on "Monday Night Football," the 4-3 Chiefs have won two straight games and Mahomes just got star wideout Rashee Rice back. He caught two touchdowns last week vs. the Raiders in his first action of the season. Washington's secondary will have its hands full; Dan Quinn's defense has allowed an NFL-high 8.3 yards per pass attempt this season.