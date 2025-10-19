Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a right hamstring injury early in the third quarter Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys and did not return in an eventual 44-22 loss. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year got sacked by Shemar James, fumbled and went to the ground holding the back of his right leg. After limping off the field, he went into the blue medical tent, and then he jogged off the field and down the tunnel.

He was initially ruled questionable to return, and Marcus Mariota took over on the ensuing drive. Daniels was later ruled out.

Daniels has already missed two games this season due to the knee sprain he suffered in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, though that injury was to his left leg. He has been wearing a brace on that knee ever since.

Mariota started both games Daniels missed earlier this year and played well, throwing for a touchdown and running for another in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders and throwing for two more touchdowns in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington, now 3-4, was already without its three top wide receivers -- Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown -- entering the game and has been hit hard by injuries on both sides of the ball this season.