Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons. NFL Network reports that the prognosis is good for Daniels to return from his knee sprain in Week 5, however, against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marcus Mariota will make his second straight start for Washington on Sunday against Atlanta.

"My understanding is that Jayden Daniels is expected to be back next week in what looms as a huge game against the Chargers. Jayden Daniels is still dealing with that knee sprain. ... He did work out yesterday on Saturday," Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "It sounds like the workout went really well coming on the heels of a scheduled rest day on Friday. If all goes well, then they do expect that Jayden Daniels is likely to miss just two games for the Commanders. All in all, a decent outcome."

Mariota fueled Washington to a 41-24 victory against the Raiders last week after finishing with 207 yards passing and 40 yards on the ground.

Daniels tweaked his knee against the Packers after a road loss in which he took four sacks. Daniels said this week his knee felt better and he was physically ready to play, but it was "not my decision" on being held out against the Falcons.

"He's working incredibly hard, around the clock, to get back," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "Ultimately, doctors haven't cleared him just yet. He's absolutely doing everything he can."

Quinn later addressed Daniels' comments saying, "We just kind of lean into the medical side on that. For him, I'm not surprised that's the response, also from the work he's put in. I'm not surprised that he would say, 'I'm feeling good and feeling ready.' It feels like around the clock that he's been putting in all the work he needs to."

Daniels was last season's NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,568 yards and 26 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Commanders. The former first-round pick also rushed for 891 yards and six scores on the ground.