Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and his availability for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons has yet to be determined. If it were up to Daniels, however, he would already be cleared to play.

Daniels suffered a knee injury in Washington's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and it sidelined him for last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Speaking with reporters after practice on Wednesday, Daniels said he feels good but knows he doesn't get to make the call as to whether or not he suits up on Sunday.

"It's up to the doctors," Daniels said. "Not my decision. ... I feel good."

When asked about how much running and cutting he's been able to do on the injured knee, Daniels said he would be comfortable doing both of those things in game action.

"Enough to feel good if I play on Sunday," Daniels said. "Like I said, it's not my decision."

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Buccaneers riding high with clutch Baker Mayfield at the wheel Pete Prisco

Daniels was able to finish out that game against the Packers, but it was a physical affair. The Washington quarterback was sacked four times but took more shots than that as the Green Bay defense dominated. Daniels said he "didn't know" his knee was hurt at that moment, but he wasn't about to shy away from contact regardless.

"I'm a football player at the end of the day," Daniels said. "You might take some shots here and there. It wasn't stopping me from going out there and finishing the game, so I went out there and finished the game."

Daniels' status was murky for the entire week of practice leading up to the Raiders game until Commanders coach Dan Quinn broke the news to him. Daniels opted not to divulge the details of that conversation, but the second-year quarterback intimated that he was not pleased.

"I'll leave that between me and him," Daniels said. "It wasn't like the most, 'Okay, yeah, I'll sit out.'"

Backup Marcus Mariota got the start in place of Daniels and performed quite well. Mariota finished the day with 247 total yards and two total touchdowns in a 41-24 win.