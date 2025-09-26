The Washington Commanders have ruled out star quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) for their Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Dan Quinn said Friday. Daniels missed Week 3 with a knee sprain, and while he was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, he was downgraded to out on Friday.

Daniels suffered the knee injury in the Commanders' Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, a game in which he was sacked four times and hit several more. Although Daniels was able to finish that game, he hasn't played since. Earlier in the week, it did seem like Daniels was trending in the right direction to play against the Falcons.

"He's working incredibly hard, around the clock, to get back," Quinn said Friday of Daniels. "Ultimately, doctors haven't cleared him just yet. He's absolutely doing everything he can."

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year returned to practice this week and gave the impression that he felt good enough to play on Sunday. However, Daniels also acknowledged that he didn't get to make the final call on his availability.

"Enough to feel good if I play on Sunday," Daniels said about how much he could do on his injured knee. "Like I said, it's not my decision."

Quinn was asked about the disconnect between Daniels' comments and his updated status for Week 4, and the Commanders coach said the team defers to the medical staff for the final decision on Daniels' availability.

"We just kind of lean into the medical side on that," Quinn said. "For him, I'm not surprised that's the response, also from the work he's put in. I'm not surprised that he would say, 'I'm feeling good and feeling ready.' It feels like around the clock that he's been putting in all the work he needs to."

With Daniels out of the lineup last weekend, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota led the Commanders to a 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mariota played well against his former team, totaling 247 yards and two touchdowns, and he'll be asked to play another solid game against another one of his former teams on Sunday.

The Commanders' offensive stars have been banged up in the first month of the season. Not only has Daniels been working his way back from a knee injury, but star wide receiver Terry McLaurin missed practice all week after injuring his quad on an explosive play against the Raiders. He will also be out on Sunday.