Jayden Daniels is widely considered a front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and he made a further case for it to open Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, exploding for a 46-yard run on the Washington Commanders' first play from scrimmage. But the star quarterback left the Week 7 contest soon afterward with a rib injury, and did not return for the remainder of the day.

Daniels was initially ruled questionable to return, and later returned to the sidelines from the locker room without his uniform, though he offered a smiling wave to the crowd. ESPN reported X-rays on the signal-caller's ribs were encouraging.

Trainers began evaluating Daniels in the team's medical tent after the Commanders' 11-play, 85-yard opening field goal drive. The first-round draft pick was then seen warming up on the sidelines, only to halt his throwing exercises and receive additional attention on the bench. Trainers appeared to favor his chest area, and Daniels could be spotted slamming his helmet in frustration before heading to the locker room.

Veteran backup Marcus Mariota replaced Daniels at quarterback starting with Washington's second series.