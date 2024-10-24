The NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite is in danger of missing Week 8 after Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Monday that quarterback Jayden Daniels is considered week-to-week with a rib injury.

Quinn said they are hopeful Daniels can play when Washington hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but the Commanders are going to be smart with his status. It's fair to say Daniels' Week 8 availability is in question after he didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday. However, the Commanders will attempt to have Daniels participate in practice on Friday, according to ESPN.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 75.6 YDs 1410 TD 6 INT 2 YD/Att 8.39 View Profile

Bears vs. Commanders was expected to be one of the games of the week, as No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams would be facing Daniels, who heard his name called right after Williams' on draft night. Now, we may have to wait a little longer for that highly anticipated matchup.

Daniels suffered the injury to his rib on the first drive of Washington's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He was initially labeled as questionable to return to the game, but later returned to the sidelines from the locker room without his uniform. Daniels just became the first player in NFL history to complete 75% of his passes, throw for 1,400 yards and rush for 300 yards in his first six career games. The first-year dual-threat weapon is the biggest reason why Washington is off to a 5-2 start.

If Daniels cannot play on Sunday, Marcus Mariota will be Washington's starting quarterback. Like Daniels, Mariota is a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who was selected No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft once upon a time. In the 40-7 victory against the Panthers, Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.