LANDOVER, Md. -- Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a serious left elbow injury with less than 8 minutes remaining in Washington's Week 9 "Sunday Night Football" game at home against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks led 38-1 at the time and ultimately prevailed 38-14, having dominated from the onset of the game.

Daniels was scrambling to the right sideline when Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas tackled him. As Daniels rolled over, he tried to use his non-throwing arm to steady himself; however, upon landing on the grass, his left elbow appeared to bend inwards at an unnatural angle.

Commanders medical staffers rushed onto the field, bracing Daniels' left elbow and arm before the franchise's star signal caller walked off the field being steadied as he entered the tunnel.

It has been a difficult sophomore season for Daniels, who missed two games with an ankle injury incurred in Week 2 against the Packers and sat out of Washington's Week 8 game with a hamstring injury suffered against the Cowboys in his prior game.

The Commanders have been badly hampered by injuries all season. After a magical 12-5 campaign in 2024 that included Daniels winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Washington ended Sunday night 3-6. Daniels was 16 of 22 for 153 yards with an interception; he also carried 10 times for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Marcus Mariota, who started all three games Daniels previously missed this season, replaced Daniels and completed a touchdown drive. The Commanders are 1-2 with Mariotta starting this season.