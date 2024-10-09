Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a Heisman Trophy winner, a former first-round pick, a two-time MVP, two-time First Team All-Pro, a three-time Pro Bowler and was the 2019 NFL passing touchdowns leader. He's among the top at his position in the league, so being compared to No. 8 is certainly a compliment, but it's a compliment Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels isn't seeking.

Ahead of the Week 6 game between the Commanders and Ravens, some are drawing parallels between Daniels and Jackson, as they are both dual-threat QBs. The 2024 No. 2 overall pick wants to make his own path in the league rather than try to mirror someone who is already established, so while the comparisons may be positive, he doesn't want them.

Daniels said he wants to "go out there and [try] to be unique," adding that he does appreciate what other quarterbacks can do.

"You always learn stuff from other quarterbacks within the league. I'm not closed minded and I always want to be able to grow, but at the end of the day I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such-and-such," Daniels said.

Jackson was asked about Daniels' comments and whether he agrees with that approach, and the Ravens QB didn't hesitate in agreeing with the take.

"I agree, he's his own player, he's his own man and at the end of the day we're just trying to make a name for ourselves, not anyone else, so I agree with it," Jackson said.

Daniels wants to be the greatest running quarterback in NFL history, so Jackson is a career he can aspire to. Jackson's 363 yards on the ground are eighth in the league, while Daniels' 300 yards are 16th.

Despite it being the exact opposite of what he wants people to do, let's compare the two that are going head to head in Week 6:

Completion percentage Passing yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rushing yards Rushing touchdowns Record Daniels' rookie season so far 77.1 (league high) 1,135 4 2 300 4 4-1 Jackson's rookie season 58.2 1,201 6 3 695 5 6-1 Jackson's 2024 stats 65.3 1,206 9 1 363 2 3-2

Daniels is off to a hot start, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 85% of his throws in back-to-back games. He is making a case for an end of the year award, whether that's Offensive Rookie of the Year, or as some are suggesting, MVP.