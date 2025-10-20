The Washington Commanders fell to 3-4 on the year thanks to their 44-22 blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and what's more is that star quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with another injury.

Daniels suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter after being sacked by Shemar James. He limped off the field holding the back of his right leg and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Daniels has already missed two games this season due to a knee sprain suffered in the Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers. As a highly-touted prospect coming out of LSU, there were concerns about durability given his smaller frame. Washington unfortunately has experience when it comes to No. 2 overall pick quarterbacks and durability concerns.

Sunday night, Daniels' mother took to social media to ask fans to stop "manifesting" former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III on her son.

Like Daniels, Griffin won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 after leading Washington to double-digit wins and a playoff appearance. However, in the wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, Griffin tore his LCL and ACL. Griffin injured the knee four weeks prior, and it became a major debate if the rookie quarterback should have even been playing in that game.

When Griffin returned to the field in 2013, he wasn't the same player. He went 5-15 in his final 20 starts for Washington, and was eventually released. The player that lit the District of Columbia on fire for one year would go on to make just seven more NFL starts for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens before calling it a career.

Despite the many different ways Daniels' mom's post could have been received, RG3 had a respectful response:

Griffin told CBS Sports last year that he wants Daniels' success to last longer than his did, and he believes that's possible because Daniels actually has structure in Washington.

"Josh Harris and that ownership group created that 'growth' environment to where Jayden could be the leader he is under Dan Quinn, and that is something that I had to learn throughout my NFL career," Griffin said. "I got that in Baltimore with Steve Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome, Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh. They created a 'growth' environment for Lamar Jackson, so it was great to see and I have noticed that with Josh Harris and this Washington Commanders front office. They are doing an amazing job of allowing the players to go out and play and be their best selves."

There are a lot of similarities between Griffin and Daniels. Both won the Heisman Trophy, were No. 2 overall picks for Washington and had historic rookie seasons. Hopefully the similarities stop there.