Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow will always be joined at the hip for plenty of reasons, starting with their alma mater, LSU, and their individual accomplishments there as two of the program's three Heisman Trophy winners.

Their relationship with said program, though, varies drastically. Burrow is regarded as a legend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, leading an all-time great Tigers team to a 2019 national championship. His No. 9 has not been worn since, and he became such a beloved figure that he donned a "Burreaux" No. 9 jersey ahead of Senior Night, an homage to his adopted home.

Daniels, meanwhile, has a strained relationship with LSU—and that might be putting it nicely, considering that shortly before the season, he ordered a cease-and-desist after the program gave cornerback DJ Pickett a No. 5 jersey, the same number Daniels wore while in Baton Rouge.

So where does the relationship between Burrow and Daniels stand ahead of a Monday Night Football clash between Burrow's Bengals and Daniels' Commanders?

Daniels says 'It's all love' between two quarterbacks

This is the second matchup between the two former LSU stars. The first is the one that truly put Daniels on the map, at least in terms of NFL prestige. In his third career game, Week 3 of 2024, Daniels made his Monday Night Football debut and put on a show with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in a 38-33 win in Cincinnati.

Burrow, who was not too shabby himself with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns, gave him high praise after the game.

"I'm watching him; he played great," Burrow said. "I told him that after the game. Congrats to him. Big time performance. Credit to them. They played unbelievable. We didn't quite match their level of execution."

The two have had a relationship for some time, with Burrow giving Daniels advice after he was drafted in 2024.

"Really just soak everything in," Daniels told CBS Sports of Burrow's advice, "and just know that what you did in college doesn't matter. As soon as you hear your name called, it's time to get to work. You've got a clean slate. You've got to go out and prove yourself each and every day."

That relationship lasts, still, as Daniels revealed ahead of tonight's game.

"It's good," Daniels said. "I mean, Joe is a guy that we built a kind of relationship over these years. Competitors always rooting for each other. So every time I see Joe, man, it's all love."

Burrow wasn't asked about Daniels in his press conference, but he was asked about any lasting memories of their first NFL meeting. Burrow responded simply: "Not a good one."

Competitor, indeed.

What Burrow said about Daniels' saga with LSU

Back in August, an attorney representing Daniels sent LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry a cease-and-desist letter, informing the school it is no longer authorized to use Daniels' name, image and likeness, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ESPN.

Daniels' LSU NIL agreement had allowed the school to use his name, image and likeness for 180 days after his final college game.

The letter coincided with LSU giving Pickett the No. 5 jersey. Pickett wore No. 3 the previous season, but the Tigers changed coaches, going from Brian Kelly (who coached Daniels) to Lane Kiffin. Kiffin said the No. 5 jersey had been promised to Pickett when he was being recruited by Kelly, and he was unsure why that promise hadn't been fulfilled in Pickett's freshman year.

"The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU's decision to give Jayden's number to another player," a spokesperson for the Daniels family told ESPN. "Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university."

That's where the Burrow connection comes in, as another player who made "extraordinary contributions" to LSU.

"Sources told ESPN that Daniels believes he is being treated differently than Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, whose No. 9 jersey hasn't been worn at LSU since he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a 15-0 record and College Football Playoff national championship in 2019," ESPN's Mark Schlabach wrote.

For what it's worth, LSU has officially retired only one number: Billy Cannon's No. 20. Cannon, like Burrow and Daniels, won a Heisman Trophy. Like Burrow (but unlike Daniels), Cannon also won a national championship.

Burrow has addressed the matter only once, and it was hours after the news broke.

"I don't necessarily have too many thoughts at this time," Burrow said. "I just don't know enough about the situation to have any thoughts, I would say."

Burrow added that he had been told the university wouldn't use his No. 9 again, but added, "You never know what happens."

Big chances for both players on Monday Night Football

The Bengals are 7-2 and have won five straight games. They are looking to keep pace near the top of the AFC — the Bills lead at 9-1, and the Broncos are second at 8-2 — while strengthening their grip on the AFC North.

The Commanders, meanwhile, are 3-5-1 and looking to win consecutive games for the first time since 2024. Even with the underwhelming record, Washington has an 18% playoff chance, according to CBS Sports forecasting and projections, largely because the NFC East-leading Giants are only 6-3-1 and Washington holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.