Jayden Daniels, in his own unique way, debunked a rumor stating that people in his camp do not want the New England Patriots to select him during the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels, one of the top-ranked quarterback prospects in the draft, responded to the rumor on X with a simple cap emoji that insinuates that the rumor is in fact not true.

As any NFL fan knows, rumors, rumblings and reports have been running ramped in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. Thankfully, all of the speculation will end when each team makes their respective picks from April 25-27.

Interestingly enough, Daniels has already been linked to the Patriots, who are clearly interested in selecting a quarterback with the fifth overall pick.

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick "loved" Daniels, who was at the top of New England's draft board when Belichick was still in New England, according to NFL Media, and Belichick was going to try and do everything in his power to draft him.

Will new head coach Jerod Mayo follow suit, or will he and the Patriots change course? That question will ultimately be answered when New England is on the clock on April 25. The Patriots need help at quarterback, so taking one with the No. 3 overall pick makes sense.

It's easy to see why Belichick is a fan of Daniels. During his final season at LSU, Daniels completed a whopping 72.2% of his passes with 40 touchdowns against just four picks. He also ran for an astounding 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Daniels' phenomenal season was immortalized when he was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy.

While Belichick is gone, the Patriots apparently still have interest in Daniels. New England reportedly met with Daniels at the combine, along with fellow quarterback prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix.