Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for the remainder of the Commanders' Week 2 game vs. the Cowboys after an apparent left elbow injury in a disastrous end-of-half sequence. Daniels, who dislocated the same elbow last year, appeared to suffer a similar-looking injury. He was carted off the field with an air cast on his left arm and his face covered by a towel.

With the Commanders at the Cowboys' 1-yard line with three seconds left in the first half, Daniels got stepped on and, trying to brace his fall, appeared to hyperextend his elbow. The Commanders had first and goal from a yard out with 12 seconds left and failed to score, which would be an awful outcome regardless. That it appears to have cost them their franchise quarterback makes it catastrophic.

Daniels was having an excellent half — 11-for-16 for 96 yards and a touchdown passing as well as 69 yards rushing — as Washington is looking to avoid a 0-2 start. But it all came to a sudden, shocking end that even had Fox commentator Tom Brady saying "Oh s---" upon seeing the replay.

Daniels appeared in just seven games last year due to knee, hamstring and elbow issues. He originally hurt the elbow in Week 9, missed three weeks, returned in Week 14 and then landed on the elbow, forcing him out of action again. However, he did not suffer any additional structural damage in that episode.

The Commanders will turn to Marcus Mariota, who has played well in relief of Daniels in each of the last two seasons.