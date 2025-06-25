Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels exceeded expectations in his first year as a pro en route to an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year selection, and his career trajectory suggests a stellar sophomore year could be on the horizon. Running back Austin Ekeler said as much after OTAs and minicamp when he noted Daniels' development, and in turn, he predicted a "powerhouse" year for the Commanders on offense.

Anything greater than the 3,568 passing yards and 891 rushing yards Daniels logged as a rookie would cement the LSU product as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, regardless of age. It would also affirm the Commanders as an elite offensive team after they ranked fifth in scoring and seventh in yardage a year ago.

"He's starting to get more comfortable, which allows him to even play mentally faster and make better decisions," Ekeler said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think there's going to be even more growth this year, which is awesome because of where we're at with our team. We've got a lot of players back. Still have a lot of playmakers. Gotta get Terry [McLaurin] paid. And then, man, we're going to be able to look like a powerhouse out there."

Ranking 2025 NFL QBs by tiers: Jayden Daniels joins elite crop; Caleb Williams among promising prospects Cody Benjamin

Last season was a historic one on both the team and league levels as Daniels set numerous records in his Pro Bowl campaign. He is now the NFL rookie quarterback leader for rushing yards (891), points per game (28.5), completion percentage (69.0%) and touchdown passes in the fourth quarter or overtime (12). Daniels also set the Commanders rookie records for total and passing yards.

Daniels' success went beyond the stat sheet, too. His tremendous performance sparked an overall breakthrough for the franchise, which finished the regular season with its best record since 1991. The 12-5 mark earned the Commanders a spot in the playoffs, and they won their first two games to reach the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

"What I've seen from him going into this year -- we have the same offensive coordinator, and so bringing that into the mix has now made it so when we go through OTAs, J is already on it," said Ekeler. "He's beyond the rookie mistakes, learning the playbook, getting the play call out slow. He's getting people lined up. … When you start to see him orchestrating out there, you can tell there's that growth."

If Daniels' offseason development leads to an even better 2025 season, the dual-threat quarterback could legitimately contend for the league's MVP award. He earned 1.4% of the vote as a rookie and finished seventh in last year's race.