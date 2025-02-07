Jayden Daniels has a fan in Jerry Jones, even if the Cowboys owner/general manager isn't a fan of his team facing Daniels twice a year for the foreseeable future.

Jones was asked about the Commanders rookie quarterback ahead of Thursday's NFL Honors from New Orleans. Daniels, who led the Commanders to the franchise's first NFC title game appearance in 33 years, was the runaway winner of the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

"I get sick when thinking about the Cowboys playing him twice a year the rest of his career," Jones said. "We played him pretty good in Washington. We played him pretty good for a half when he got him down in Dallas.

"He's a great talent," Jones continued. "I'm glad to have him in the National Football League. And frankly, really, I like the idea of competing as well for to years ahead against the (Commanders). I'm a big fan of Washington. It's a great football town. Anything that would help make that more substantive in Washington, I'm all for it.

"Cowboys will find a way to slip in and get a bread of crumbs or something."

The Cowboys split their two games against the Commanders in 2024. Daniels threw for 275 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in Washington's 34-26 loss to Dallas on Nov. 24. The Commanders returned the favor in Dallas in January with Marcus Mariota playing the majority of the team's snaps.

As Jones alluded to, the Commanders will be another obstacle the Cowboys will have to overcome in their quest to snap their 29-year championship drought. The Cowboys will also have to find a way to get past the Eagles, who on Sunday will play in their second Super Bowl over a three-year span.