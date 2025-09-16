Wide receiver Jayden Reed suffered a fractured collarbone during the Green Bay Packers' 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. While he will miss several games, the Packers hope he can return to action in November.

Reed underwent surgery on his collarbone Tuesday, and went on Instagram Live after the procedure to tell fans that the surgery was a success. You could tell he was still working through some of the drugs from the procedure, which is why those in the room cut off his Live shortly after it began.

"Packers to the (Super) Bowl, bruh," Reed said. "I'm good, thank you for the prayers. But we turnt, bruh. We going all the f-----g way bruh..."

(NSFW)

You don't need to be under anesthesia to believe the Packers have a chance at the Super Bowl. This team looked great on both sides of the ball through two weeks. In fact, the Packers are the first team in NFL history to start 2-0 in five days while facing teams that made the playoffs the year prior.

Offensively, Jordan Love has thrown for 480 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games, while the defense allowed just 31 total points against two offenses that both ranked top five in points last year. The newest Packer, Micah Parsons, has also racked up 1.5 sacks after coming over from the Dallas Cowboys. And Parsons isn't even at full speed yet.

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco placed the Packers in the top three of his Week 3 power rankings. Up next for Green Bay is the 0-2 Cleveland Browns.