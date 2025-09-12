Jayden Reed's night ended prematurely after the Packers' wideout sustained a shoulder injury during the first quarter of Green Bay's Week 2 showdown against the Commanders at Lambeau Field.

Reed was injured after catching a 39-yard pass from Jordan Love that was called back due to a holding call on right tackle Anthony Belton, who is playing in place of injured starter Zach Tom. Belton fell on his right shoulder after making the catch and was favoring that shoulder as he left the field.

Reed was initially questionable to return, but he was officially ruled out of the game before the start of the second half with the Packers ahead 14-3. Despite losing Reed, the Packers took the lead on their ensuing drive after Love hit Romeo Doubs on a short touchdown pass.

Reed, 25, is in the midst of his third season with the Packers. He was extremely productive during his first two seasons, catching 119 passes for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had three catches for 45 yards and a score in Green Bay's Week 1 win over the Lions.

Reed is part of a deep Packers' receiving corps that also includes Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. Green Bay's receiving corps also includes tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave.