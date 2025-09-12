The Green Bay Packers' 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders came at a cost as wideout Jayden Reed suffered a fractured collarbone that will put him on injured reserve, coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. According to NFL Media, Reed will undergo surgery early next week, likely Tuesday, and the team hopes that he will return to action in November.

Reed sustained the injury during the first quarter after catching a 39-yard pass from Jordan Love that was called back due to a holding call on right tackle Anthony Belton, who was playing in place of injured starter Zach Tom. Safety Quan Martin fell on Reed's right shoulder while making the tackle. Reed was seen favoring his shoulder as he left the field.

Reed was initially questionable to return, but he was officially ruled out of the game before the start of the second half with the Packers ahead 14-3. Despite losing Reed, the Packers took the lead on their ensuing drive after Love hit Romeo Doubs on a short touchdown pass.

Reed, 25, is in the midst of his third season with the Packers. He was extremely productive during his first two seasons, catching 119 passes for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had three catches for 45 yards and a score in Green Bay's Week 1 win over the Lions.

Reed is part of a deep Packers' receiving corps that also includes Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. Green Bay's receiving corps also includes tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. With Reed out, Kraft stepped up against the Commanders, catching six passes for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown.