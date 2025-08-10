The Green Bay Packers' leading receiver last season, Jayden Reed, missed the team's first preseason game on Saturday, a 30-10 loss to the New York Jets.

While Reed was photographed in a walking boot ahead of the game at Lambeau Field, coach Matt LaFleur said he was hoping the star wideout will be ready when the Packers' regular season kicks off at home against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

LeFleur said that the boot was unrelated to the pre-existing toe injury Reed had coming into training camp. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a source informed him that Reed was dealing with a sprained foot that left him "day-to-day." LeFleur said that Reed would "hopefully" be back for the season opener.

Reed was also interviewed and spoke about the injury to the extent he appeared comfortable.

"I don't want to be wrong about anything, so I ain't gonna be the one to say it," Reed said before being pushed further on the situation. "I mean, I just cut wrong off my foot and I'm a little sore."

Reed, a second-round pick out of Michigan State in the 2023 NFL Draft, led the Packers with 55 receptions on 75 targets for 857 yards last season. He caught six touchdown passes, placing him second on the team behind tight end Tucker Kraft.

After Saturday's game, LeFleur added, "Anytime you see a guy in a boot that's a concern."