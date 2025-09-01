Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has agreed to a two-year extension with the team, he announced on social media. Official terms of the deal were not immediately made available, but he'll earn $7 million in 2025 and $12 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport.

Warren, 26, broke out in 2023 with 1,154 yards from scrimmage. His 5.3 yards per carry that season ranked third among all running backs with at least 100 carries, only behind De'Von Achane and Christian McCaffrey, and his 61 receptions ranked fifth at the position.

Warren's numbers took a dip in 2024, when he registered just 821 yards from scrimmage and his yards per carry dropped from 5.3 to 4.3. He also caught only 38 passes and missed a pair of games due to a knee strain as well.

Still, Warren has been an important factor -- and a major success story -- ever since the Steelers added him as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022. He began his collegiate career in 2017 at Snow College, a junior college in Utah, and in 2018, he was named NJCAA National Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for nearly 1,500 yards in nine games. He transferred to Utah State, where he played for two seasons, before transferring to Oklahoma State and rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns as a fifth-year senior.

Warren has spent most of his pro career splitting time in the backfield with Najee Harris, though with Harris off to the Chargers, Warren could see a larger role this season alongside rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.