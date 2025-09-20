The Chicago Bears will be without star cornerback Jaylon Johnson for at least the next four weeks as they plan to place him on injured reserve with a groin injury sustained during the Bears' 52-21 loss in Week 2 to the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Johnson will be out indefinitely, per Rapoport, but by placing him on injured reserve it guarantees he will miss the next four weeks of the Bears' schedule, starting with Sunday's home game vs. the Cowboys. After facing Dallas, Chicago will face the Raiders, Commanders and Saints.

Johnson has been dealing with a groin issue since training camp and sat out the Bears' Week 1 loss to Minnesota, but was cleared to make his debut against Detroit. Unfortunately, the star corner aggravated his injury in the second quarter and was removed from the game.

The Bears and Johnson are still determining the best course of action for treatment, with surgery reportedly among the options on the table.

Johnson signed a four-year extension worth $76 million with the Bears in March 2024 and has made the Pro Bowl the last two years. In those two seasons he's tallied 89 tackles, 18 passes defensed and six interceptions for the Bears' secondary.

With both Johnson and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) out for Week 3, Chicago's secondary will turn to backups Nahshon Wright and Nick McCloud to step into the starting lineup.