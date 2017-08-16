Jaylon Smith to make his long-awaited Cowboys debut on Saturday vs. Colts

The Cowboys took a huge risk drafting Jaylon Smith in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame star seriously injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl, his last college game, that left him with nerve damage and a case of drop foot. He has spent the last year and a half rehabbing, trying to get the nerve to regenerate, and getting his body back into football shape. On Saturday, the Cowboys will finally get their first glimpse into whether their risk was worth it, as Smith is expected to make his NFL debut against the Colts.

Smith was held out of the first two preseason games for the Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones said that Smith is finally ready to see the field. When he was asked about seeing Smith for the first time, Jones's answer was simple, and understandable. "Yes, I'm excited."

As for Smith, he knows he's still on a timeline.

"Of course I'm excited to get out there," he said. "I've waited a long time. But I just go when they tell me. I think we're close. But I'm not going to rush it. They know the best time for me to play. But when that happens, I'll be ready to go."

Smith is expected to play alongside the second-teamers on Saturday, but in the future the Cowboys want to play him alongside middle linebacker Sean Lee, the anchor of the Cowboys' defense. Lee, of course, knows a thing or two about coming off long-term injuries.

It has, of course, not been an easy road for Smith, who was a surefire first-round prospect heading into the draft. Now the Cowboys will finally see if their big risk turns into a reward.