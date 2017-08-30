Jeff Feagles: Giants' Aldrick Rosas has a 'generational' leg

Aldrick Rosas could emerge as the New York Giants kicker for the next decade according to franchise legend Jeff Feagles.

This summer, Feagles has worked with the Giants and around the facility, so he's had the chance to watch and evaluate Rosas.

“A talent like this doesn’t come around very often,” Feagles said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “Aside from his physical skills, you look at his mental skills. They can get better. If he puts it all together, he could be your kicker for the next 10 years.”

Feagles specifically pointed to Rosas' power and strength as his two defining traits. Once Rosas learns all the tricks of the trade and dominates the mental aspect of operating as NFL kicker, Feagles believes the sky is the limit. Feagles is one of, if not, the greatest specialist in Giants history -- when he speaks, we listen.

When Rosas heard Feagles' assessment, his eyes lit up with excitement.

“To hear that, that’s awesome, especially from Jeff Feagles,” Rosas said. “I look up to him a lot, and I always ask him questions. I’ve grown up with my leg, so I’ve never been able to gauge it, but I’ve always thought I’ve had a strong leg.”

Giants training camp is over and we're less than a few weeks away from the season opener! take a second to sign up for our FREE Giants newsletter!

Rosas has connected on all field goal attempts this preseason for the Giants and that includes tries from 47 and 54 yards. In total, Rosas has made four field goals and two extra points while splitting work with veteran Mike Nugent.

The Giants have not made a final decision yet at the kicker position. Both Rosas and Nugent have been perfect this preseason and neither kicker misses more than one field goal attempt per practice. Rosas is locked in and looking to help the Giants finalize their decision this Thursday night with another strong effort in the preseason finale.

“I’ve been taking it week by week, but now that the last week is here, I want to go out and finish it strong,” he said. “I look forward to any opportunities that come up in the game, any type of situation I haven’t really simulated in practice to be thrown my way, just to get better and build more confidence with the team, to be the guy.”

If Rosas continues to perform at a perfect level in the preseason finale, it will be difficult to see the Giants choosing the veteran over him. Several years ago, the Giants were faced with a similar decision. Brandon McManus was a rookie out of Temple with a huge leg. The Giants chose the veteran Josh Brown over him and instead traded McManus to the Broncos. Now, McManus is one of the NFL's best kickers. The Giants are unlikely to repeat history and make the same mistake in 2017.