Jeff Fisher explains why he ignored Vince Young's apology letter

Jeff Fisher has been on whatever the opposite of a publicity tour is since he was let go by the Rams during the 2016 season. The latest leg? Telling NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky that he received a letter Vince Young said he sent him apologizing for his immaturity when Fisher was Young's coach with the Titans.

Fisher says he didn't respond for one obvious reason: his name was spelled wrong.

"Yes, I got a letter from Vince," Fisher told Kuharsky at 104.5 The Zone's SportsFest in Tennessee, where Fisher was a featured speaker. "And I didn't respond. My name was spelled wrong on the letter, the letter came from the University of Texas, and I had no way of knowing if it was (really) from him. It came from the athletic department. But my name was spelled incorrectly.

"I still have it. But I didn't know if it was from him so I felt no need to respond."

Fischer is a pretty common misspelling of his last name, but Fisher couldn't imagine that Young would get his name wrong.

"I thought if it was from him he would have maybe spelled my name right," he said.

In June 2017, Young had a lot to say about Fisher to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop. The two-time Pro Bowler and 2006 Rookie of the Year said that he'd read conversations he and Fisher had agreed to keep private in newspapers, showed up to team meetings to find they'd been cancelled without notice (while Fisher was fishing with Kerry Collins), and he recounted a story in which Young had to watch his team fly off without him because Fisher wouldn't the hold the plane, something he'd done before. All-in-all, the story painted Fisher as petty and a big part of Young's demise.

Fisher denied the sentiment, but didn't offer details (or his own side).

Fisher said to Kuharsky: "I've been asked many, many times to comment in response to three of his comments, and I had nothing to gain my commenting because all three of his comments were false, they were not true. I know the truth, so I stayed away from all that."

Last season, Fisher took at least partial credit for the Rams' breakout success under first-year coach Sean McVay, and was heavily criticized, considering he'd gone 31-45-1 in five seasons with the team before being fired. He clearly isn't in the business of rebuilding bridges at this point.