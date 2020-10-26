The New England Patriots were no match for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as they got blown out, 33-6. In the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, head coach Bill Belichick elected to pull quarterback Cam Newton in favor of second-year signal caller Jarrett Stidham.

Following the game, former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia, who works as a studio analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, went off on what he believes is on of Newton's biggest problems: his flashy attire. That's right.

"You go into this game with two touchdowns, four interceptions, you threw what, three more interceptions?" Garcia said. "You get yanked in the second half, there's nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that, to bring more attention to yourself? I'd be trying to ask the equipment managers 'Put me in your jock sock cart and sneak me in the back door and I'll show up on the field and do the best that I can.'"

NBC Sports Bay Area initially posted Garcia's rant on their Twitter account, but it was taken down.

"This just goes back to a couple years of just watching this guy and seeing him at the podium, but yet what he's doing on the field does not translate to being that guy," Garcia added in the clip.

Not everyone on the internet was on board with Garcia's odd take.

Newton definitely had his fair share of struggles during Sunday's game. The Patriots signal caller completed 9-of-15 passes for just 98 yards and three interceptions. None of that is directly connected to his pre and post-game clothing choices, though.

Following the game, Belichick confirmed that the Patriots are sticking with Newton as the team's starting quarterback.