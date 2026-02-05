An offseason of change continues for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the latest departure is perhaps as big as any non-head coach, non-coordinator movement in the NFL. Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles' offensive line coach since 2013, announced Wednesday he is leaving his post after 13 seasons.

"Philadelphia, I've decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end," Stoutland said. "When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn't just work here, I became one of you. Stout out."

In a statement, the Eagles thanked Stoutland for his "legendary contributions to the game of football."

"It is hard to fathom another coach investing more personally and professionally in their players than Jeff Stoutland," the team said. "Our organization is deeply grateful for Stout's contributions to our team over the last 13 seasons."

Stoutland, 63, was one of the bedrocks of the Eagles' organization since his arrival. After winning BCS national championships as Alabama's offensive line coach in 2011 and 2012, Stoutland joined the Eagles as part of Chip Kelly's first staff in Philadelphia. He stayed through two coaching transitions -- Kelly to Doug Pederson and Pederson to Nick Sirianni -- and was part of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII and LIX victories.

Along the way, Stoutland was arguably the game's best position coach. Since 2012, the Eagles' 27 Pro Bowl selections from offensive linemen are most in the NFL, with Stoutland's development of late-round picks and journeymen being among the many feathers in his cap. Jason Kelce (sixth round, 2011) and Jordan Mailata (seventh round, 2018) are among his biggest successes among the former.

Kelce became a seven-time Pro Bowler and six time first-team All-Pro, putting him among the greatest centers in NFL history. Mailata, a left tackle, was a second-team All-Pro in 2024. Mailata, a native of Australia, was a rugby standout who had never played American football before the Eagles drafted him. During "Sunday Night Football" player introductions, Mailata has said he attended "Jeff Stoutland University" in the spot most players say the college they attended.

Stoutland oversaw the ascension of six-time All-Pro selection Jason Peters, as well as the development and stardom of 2013 No. 4 overall pick Lane Johnson, who has six Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pros and three second-team All-Pros to his name -- all under Stoutland's tutelage. Several other less-heralded linemen, such as guards Brandon Brooks, Evan Mathis and Mekhi Becton, played the best football of their careers when in Philadelphia.

Sirianni has credited Stoutland for finding and coaching up the Eagles' "Tush Push" as well.

Another change in a big offseason for Eagles

On the heels of winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles struggled offensively in 2025, and Sirianni removed Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator after the team's wild card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Stoutland held the run game coordinator title dating back to the 2018 season, but had that stripped during the season, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Since the end of the season, Sirianni has made wholesale changes to his offensive staff. He hired former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as the team's new offensive coordinator. Only a few years removed from his time as a backup quarterback, the 33-year-old Mannion will be a first-time play caller. That he'll do it without Stoutland is a major loss. Sirianni and Mannion are filling out the rest of the offensive staff and started that process with new pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard, formerly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator.

The changes might not be limited to the offensive side of the ball, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has reportedly considered retirement. Additionally, secondary coach Christian Parker took the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator job.