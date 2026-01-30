The latest release of emails from the "Epstein Files" shows that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein connected New York Giants co-owner and chairman Steve Tisch with multiple women while exchanging messages that included personal assessments of those women, according to documents made public by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 2013 communications were included in a release of more than three million Epstein-related records disclosed Friday. Epstein, who died by suicide in a federal jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in August 2019, directly communicated with Tisch in the correspondence. Epstein appeared to be not only scouting women for Tisch but also facilitating introductions between women and Tisch. The two also exchanged follow-up commentary after meetings.

In several email exchanges, Epstein and Tisch discussed whether women were "pro or civilian" or a "working girl." Epstein sent descriptions of women's backgrounds, appearances and personalities, and in some cases, followed up with reports on such meetings. Tisch responded to a number of those messages.

Neither the NFL nor the Giants immediately responded to requests for comment by CBS Sports.

Fisch, a film producer responsible for the likes of "Forrest Gump" and "American History X," took his role with the Giants in 2005. Epstein, a former banker, has faced charges of human trafficking, child sex offenses and serial rape.

There are three primary periods of communication between Fisch and Epstein uncovered in the DOJ release.

May 2013

Emails show Epstein communicating with Tisch, who was attending NFL meetings. After Tisch replied that he was, "Still in NFL meeting," Epstein suggested arranging a meeting with a woman he identified as Russian. Tisch responded minutes later by asking, "Is she fun?" The exchange continued that afternoon.

June 2013

Emails show Tisch asking Epstein directly about specific women. In one exchange, Epstein described a woman as "exotic," noting she spoke mostly French. Tisch replied by asking, "Working girl?" Epstein responded, "Never."

In a separate exchange, Tisch asked, "Is my present in NYC?" Epstein replied, "Yes." Tisch followed up the next morning, asking, "Can I get my surprise to take me to lunch tomorrow?"

In another exchange, Epstein described a woman in explicit terms, noting she had a "10 ass," and encouraged Tisch to contact her. Tisch replied, "Thanks Jeffrey," and asked about another woman, inquiring as to whether she was "pro or civilian?" Epstein responded that she was a "civilian," adding further personal commentary.

Epstein sent messages offering detailed commentary after meetings had taken place. In one follow-up, Epstein wrote that Tisch "did very well," adding that the woman was "a little freaked by the age difference" and advising him to "go slow." Epstein also referenced attempting to influence her not to return to Ukraine, writing that "having her crying worked." Tisch replied, "Nice report … Funny comment on crying!!!"

September 2013

Emails show social exchanges between Epstein and Tisch tied to the Giants. Tisch offered Epstein two tickets to his suite for a game and invited him to attend other games during the season. Epstein, in turn, invited Tisch to visit him on his private island in the Caribbean, though the emails do not indicate whether Tisch accepted.

In another exchange, Epstein wrote to Tisch that he was "happy to have you as a new but … shared interest friend."

In 1991, Tisch's family purchased a 50% stake in the Giants franchise. He has accepted the Vince Lombardi Trophy on behalf of the organization following Super Bowl victories after the 2007 and 2011 seasons. His brother, Jonathan Tisch, serves as the team's treasurer.

The DOJ has said the release of communications involving Epstein is part of an effort to make previously undisclosed materials public, noting that a person's inclusion in the documents does not, by itself, indicate criminal conduct. The department has come under fire for the delayed release of these files as it missed a Dec. 19, 2025, deadline established by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, as passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.