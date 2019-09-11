Jennifer Lopez reportedly in talks with NFL to headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami

Jennifer Lopez could soon be taking her talents to South Beach for her biggest concert of the year.

According to US Weekly, J.Lo is in talks to headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, which will take place on Feb. 2 in Miami. Lopez was actually asked about the possibility of headlining the halftime show during a Wednesday appearance on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" and she didn't exactly shoot it down.

"I don't know," Lopez said without confirming or denying anything, via Sun-Sentinel.com.

At that point, host Ryan Seacrest asked if, "in theory," it would be cool to be a part of the halftime show since the Super Bowl is being held in a city that she has ties with.

"In theory, yes, it would be," Lopez said. "It's something that we talked about for many years. It would be nice. It would be nice. I can't say I wouldn't love it."

Lopez also hinted in July that she wouldn't mind if the NFL invited her to perform at the halftime show.

"Yeah, [I've] thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami. It's a big deal, but we'll see," Lopez told Entertainment Tonight in July. "They make their own decisions over there [at the NFL]."

One thing that makes this look like a real possibility is that Lopez has already done some work for the NFL this year. Before the NFL's opening slate of games on Sunday, a video aired that showed J.Lo celebrating the league's 100th season. The video aired on Fox, which also just happens to be the network that will be airing Super Bowl LIV.

Not to mention, South Florida has basically been like a second home to Lopez. Not only has she filmed multiple music videos there, but she's currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez, who has a home in Coral Gables. She also had her own day there back in July when the city of Miami Beach decided to turn her birthday (July 24) into "Jennifer Lopez Day."

If Lopez does get tabbed to headline the halftime show, she would be the first artist selected under the NFL's new partnership with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Back in August, the league announced that Roc Nation would be playing a big part in selecting the Super Bowl halftime show.

"Roc Nation will spearhead and advise on the selection of artists for NFL tentpole performances, including the Super Bowl," the NFL said in an Aug. 14 statement.

If J.Lo does headline the halftime show, she'll be aiming to surpass the huge viewership numbers put up by several previous performers. In February 2015, Katy Perry set the halftime viewership record when 120.7 million people tuned-in during Super Bowl XLIX. At Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga almost topped that number when she drew 117.5 viewers for her show, which was the second-most viewed halftime show of all-time.

Here is the complete list of previous Super Bowl halftime performers, which J.Lo could soon be joining.

