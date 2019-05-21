'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer wins 23rd straight game, saves Tom Brady from eating a strawberry
Holzhauer apparently decided to take money instead
It's still early in the year, but Tom Brady being active on Twitter and having pretty good tweets is one of this year's greatest upsets. The latest example is the Patriots quarterback announcing that if James Holzhauer continues to dominate "Jeopardy," he'd eat a strawberry.
Those are high stakes as, if you'll remember, Brady doesn't do strawberries.
Holzhauer could've been a hero and made Brady do something he didn't want to do -- something that doesn't happen often -- but instead he selfishly won $89,229 on Monday to pile onto his already outlandish total that is approaching $2 million.
It's Holzhauer's 23rd straight win, so Brady didn't seem surprised by the outcome.
Brady and the Patriots have something in common with Holzhauer. They are winners. New England is coming off of their sixth Super Bowl win, tying them with the Steelers for the most ever. They'll look to break that record this season. Who knows... maybe come next February, Holzhauer will still be raking in cash while the Patriots try and make history. He seems utterly unbeatable on the game show right now, to the point that even a Super Bowl champion is trying to get him to slip up.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots giving Edelman two-year deal
New England is giving its top receiving option some cash to let him finish his career there,...
-
Ted Ginn will race anyone, gets a taker
Georgia track star Matthew Boling is willing to race the Saints wideout for a large sum of...
-
Five division winners poised for letdown
With offseason housekeeping mostly over, Jason La Canfora identifies his five 2018 division...
-
NFL Win Totals: Breaking down NFC East
Breaking down the NFC East win totals and over/unders for the 2019 NFL season
-
Colts in SB LIV? Three moves away
The Colts were close in 2018. These moves would help to increase their Super Bowl chances this...
-
Buccaneers release Gerald McCoy
McCoy, who was owed $13 million in 2019, won't be back in Tampa Bay next season