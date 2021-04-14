Sports clues on "Jeopardy!" are perhaps one of the few moments that people like you and me can briefly feel smarter than the contestants on the show. Such was the case on Tuesday, when a category regarding title-winners came up and the three competitors were forced to take it on.

However, their failure to get one clue was particularly hilarious, given the connection the answer had to the guest host, quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The $400 clue read, "In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship Trophies."

Those who have the benefit of hearing this clue in the context of this post, and understand how context clues work, will immediately realize the answer is the Green Bay Packers. The contestants on the show weren't given such luxuries until after the "time's up" buzzer rang and Rodgers stretched his arms now as if to say "come on, now."

What made the moment even better was that the clue immediately after that one -- which was worth more money and therefore supposedly more difficult -- was answered quickly. This garnered a sarcastic, "Oh, you know that one, huh? OK," from the Packers quarterback.

Rodgers is serving as the guest host of "Jeopardy!" for a two-week stint as part of a string of other celebrity guests taking over the show in the wake of Alex Trebek's death, who was the show's iconic host for decades.

This isn't the first time there was some playful ribbing between Rodgers and the contestants, though the last time it came at the expense of Rodgers. During a Final Jeopardy question, a contestant poked fun at the Packers kicking a late field goal instead of going for a touchdown during the NFC Championship against the Buccaneers this past season.