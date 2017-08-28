Jerick McKinnon swings for the fences on 108-yard TD return

Jerick McKinnon may have just become the home run decision for the Minnesota Vikings at kick returner.

Moments after an 87-yard touchdown scored by the San Francisco 49ers, the running back was finally given a chance to return a kickoff and he did so with a bang. McKinnon returned the kick 108 yards for a score.

McKinnon has been battling with Marcus Sherels and rookies Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley for the kick return job, but with a diminished role coming at running back, he may have just cemented himself with the biggest play of the preseason.

