Jerick McKinnon swings for the fences on 108-yard TD return
Jerick McKinnon just made his case for the kick returning job.
Jerick McKinnon may have just become the home run decision for the Minnesota Vikings at kick returner.
Moments after an 87-yard touchdown scored by the San Francisco 49ers, the running back was finally given a chance to return a kickoff and he did so with a bang. McKinnon returned the kick 108 yards for a score.
He gone!
?????? pic.twitter.com/xUH38xOARe
McKinnon has been battling with Marcus Sherels and rookies Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley for the kick return job, but with a diminished role coming at running back, he may have just cemented himself with the biggest play of the preseason.
