The New York Jets found a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft as they selected Jordan Travis in the fifth round with the No. 171 overall pick. The Florida State product may have a college teammate to thank, as Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II was in Robert Saleh's ear during the pre-draft process.

"I mean just knowing [him], I texted coach Saleh and I was just like, 'Dude, we need Jordan Travis,' like, we need him. It's a perfect situation for us, perfect situation for him," Johnson said, via NFL.com.

ESPN reported that the Jets considered taking Travis in the fourth round, but after there was a lack of action on quarterbacks, they held off.

Why is this the perfect situation for Travis? He gets to sit and learn behind not only Aaron Rodgers, but Tyrod Taylor as well. Maybe this Jordan is the Jets' "Jordan Love," if you will.

"He gets to sit behind Tyrod and Aaron and learn from Tyrod's perspective and Aaron's perspective, and then also I mean they have a killer quarterback just in the stable learning from those guys," Johnson said. "So it's good for everybody and I just thought it was perfect for both sides, so why not, and sure enough when the opportunity came around they grabbed him."

Travis was named ACC Player of the Year in 2023, and ACC Offensive Player of the Year as well. He leaves Florida State holding records for total offense (10,559 yards) and total touchdowns (97). Travis went 28-10 during his time as a Seminole, including an 11-0 start last year before he suffered a broken leg against North Alabama. If it were not for the injury, Travis likely would have been selected higher.