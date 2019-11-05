Jermaine Whitehead apologizes for threatening tweets after they led to his release from Browns

Jermaine Whitehead has apologized for his threatening tweets issued at fans who were critical of his performance during the Browns' loss to the Denver Broncos. Whitehead's tweets led to his release from the Browns on Monday.

Whitehead, a veteran free safety who was in the midst of his second season with the Browns, posted the following message on his Instagram account.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver," Whitehead wrote. "That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.

"I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream.

"Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future I love you!"

While Sunday's postgame comments will surely shrink the number of teams that may be interested in signing him, at least one NFL team will likely be inclined to give Whitehead another opportunity. The four-year veteran has 10 starts in 34 career games.

Whitehead's former team, the Browns, will look to salvage what has been a dreadful season to this point. Cleveland, who will host the 6-2 Bills on Sunday, is 2-6 after dropping its fourth consecutive game this past Sunday in Denver. The Browns were a popular preseason pick to win their first division title in 30 years after acquiring receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Kareem Hunt during the offseason.

Speaking of Hunt, Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens said that the former Pro Bowl running back -- who served an eight-game suspension to start the season -- will definitely have a role in Sunday's game.