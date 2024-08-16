As much attention has been rightfully paid to the development of Drake Maye and the molding of the offensive line, the battle within the New England Patriots wide receiver room has been a sneaky compelling story. With rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker roster locks along with veteran DeMario Douglas, a handful of spots are up for grabs on the depth chart as the club inches close to trimming the roster down to 53 players.

One player who has begun to separate from the rest of that pack is second-year wideout Kayshon Boutte. The former LSU product has turned in highlight moments dating back to the spring and has recently started to turn it up in training camp and the preseason. In the exhibition opener last week, he high-pointed a catch that helped spark a touchdown drive. Then, in the 14-13 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night, caught three of his four targets for 23 yards. One of those receptions was a high pass from Maye early in the second quarter, but Boutte was able to extend and make the one-handed catch.

"He's making a great case," head coach Jerod Mayo said of Boutte's case of not only making the team but being a key piece to the offense. "Seems like every day he's making plays. He runs good routes. He has good hands. The run after, the catchability, it's all there. Now, it's about gaining the trust not only of your teammates but also the coaches. So, he definitely has a chance."

Presumptive Week 1 starter, Jacoby Brissett, also has liked what he's seen from Boutte.

"I think Boutte has done a good job of getting better each and every week and understanding the plan," said the veteran signal-caller. "It's clear every time he's out there, he's making the most of his opportunities, which that's what you want from anybody on this team. I think he's doing a good job of that. That confidence in us, in himself, in everybody is just going to continue to grow."

With Polk, Baker, and Douglas considered roster locks, there could be three spots available. New England signed veteran K.J. Osborn this past spring, so he could be earmarked for one of those spots, leaving two on the table. So, that could lead to a competition between Boutte, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton, David Wallis, and others.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Bourne could also throw another wrench into that battle if he returns to the field at some point soon. The veteran receiver's availability is in question as he remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovering from last season's ACL tear. If he stays on the PUP list to begin the year, that creates an easier path for these other pass catchers. However, if he returns, possibly one slot is available.

With all that in mind, Boutte's summer surge couldn't come at a more opportune time.