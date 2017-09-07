Jerome Bettis: Le'Veon Bell is 'definitely worth the money'

Le'Veon Bell just received an endorsement from one of the greatest players in Steelers' history.

In an interview with Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Hall of Fame running back and Pittsburgh legend Jerome Bettis was asked if Bell is worth the money he is going to request when he becomes a free agent in 2018.

“Oh, he’s definitely worth the money,” Bettis said. “You have to look at it from a defensive perspective. And so here’s the question: Do defenses work to defend against him? For instance, when I was playing, defenses had to come into the game saying we’ve got to stop 36. All right? So with that comes value. So now defenses say, we’re willing to go one on one on the outside because we have to make sure we stop 36.

“Well, guess what? That takes a lot of pressure off your wide receivers and your quarterback. If you have a guy like Le’Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger, the question becomes as a defensive coordinator, who do I stop? Well, you’ve got to stop Le’Veon. Now I can’t double team Antonio Brown. Then you take him out of the backfield and now you get a different threat. Now I have to put somebody in there who can defend him. I can’t put a linebacker on him. So now you’ve stretched the defense even more, where now you put him in motion, who goes with him? Does that inside linebacker go with him? Now you create a mismatch with regular personnel and that’s rare.

“The value is there because of what he has the ability to do, No. 1, and also what the defense has to do to defend against him.”

Jack Hame, a Hall of Fame linebacker during the Steelers' dynasty years of the 1970s, pointed to Bell's pass-catching ability when comparing him to Bell's contemporary, the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott.

“Bell is the best route runner I have seen for a running back in a long time” and added Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys “can’t hold his jock as a receiver or route runner. Running a flare out of the backfield is not running a route. There’s a huge difference. Elliot is a flare guy, not a route runner.

“Bell understands this. He didn’t do that at Michigan State. They didn’t use him like that. Here they found out he was such a good receiver. It’s a big weapon when he’s in there.”

The team's 2016 MVP, Bell turned down Pittsburgh's reported offer of five years and just over $12 million a season. At the time, Bell said that he wanted to elevate the declining value of running backs by holding out for a better offer. Antonio Brown, the NFL's best receiver, is slated to average $17 million a year over the next five seasons, and while Bell may not be asking to make the same amount as Brown, he certainly wants to be closer than the $12 million the Steelers offered him this summer.

While fans will debate whether or not he's worth the money, Ham and Bettis' answer to that question is a resounding "yes."