Jerry and Stephen Jones haven't given any thought to their confidence in Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys appear to be a in bit of a freefall right now. Dallas has been blown out by the Falcons and Eagles by a combined score of 64-16 over the last two weeks, dropping the team's record from 5-3 to 5-5 and knocking them to the very edges of the playoff picture -- if you can still say they're in it at all.

Unsurprisingly, the coaching of Jason Garrett has come under scrutiny during that time. Garrett neglected to give his left tackle Chaz Green help until it was far too late against the Falcons, letting unheralded pass-rusher Adrian Clayborn rack up five sacks before he finally pulled Green from the game (Clayborn went on to record one more against Byron Bell). The Cowboys did little more against the Eagles, as the absences of Tyron Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, and Sean Lee combined to once again undermine Dallas on both sides of the ball.

At a certain point, some blame has to be cast onto Garrett's shoulders. Just don't expect that to come from the Cowboys' front office. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen, the team's vice president and COO, gave Garrett a vote of confidence on Monday in the wake of the two losses.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones asked about the team's coaching staff on @1053thefan: “We like our staff. Obviously, it was the same staff that was in place last year.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 20, 2017

Jerry Jones asked about his confidence level in Jason Garrett: "I haven't given it any thought. Don't interpret that as not having confidence, I just haven't given that a thought." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 20, 2017

Stephen is alluding to last year's 13-3 season under the direction of Garrett, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Jerry -- who has been uncharacteristically loyal to Garrett, keeping him on board through several average (and below-average) seasons where in previous years he would have almost certainly fired whatever coach was at the helm for those disappointments -- talked around the question and merely said that he hasn't thought about his confidence level in the coach, which is odd considering Jerry's willingness to talk about anything and everything, all the time.

Garrett's now in his eighth season as the team's head coach, and he has a record of 63-51. Only twice have the Cowboys finished with more than eight wins during that time, and on both of those occasions, they were eliminated by the Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Cowboys have a top-heavy roster and have been without three of their best four players (plus kicker Dan Bailey) the last two weeks, but as Jerry himself said, there are other teams missing important players that have been able to overcome that fact and still win games. Whether he eventually decides to hold the coach accountable for this team not doing that is an open question, and one that will become more prominent if the Cowboys continue to falter.