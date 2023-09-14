Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was a full participant in practice on Thursday, after being limited in practice the previous day. Jeudy has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and his progression is good news for the Broncos, who could use their top wide receiver back on the field after he missed Week 1 in the team's 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Washington Commanders, who enter the game 1-0, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Head coach Sean Payton called this "an important game for us."

"We're back at it. We're back to work, and we get ready to play another home game," Payton said, via Sports Illustrated.

While Jeudy was nearly ready to play last week, Payton and the medical staff clearly felt it would be better for him to have one more week of rehabilitation on the right hamstring.

In his absence in the season opener, no pass catchers had a wildly impressive day. The top receiver was ironically a running back. Samaje Perine had a team-high 37 receiving yards, while Cameron Sutton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey each caught a touchdown.

Last season, Jeudy emerged as Russell Wilson's favorite target with a team high in receptions (67), yards (972) and touchdowns in the air (6), despite missing two weeks with an ankle injury.

Jeudy injured his hamstring during training camp in late August. At the time, Jeudy was expected to miss several weeks with the moderate injury.