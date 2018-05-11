Jerry Jones' biggest regret? Not getting Tony Romo and Jason Witten to a Super Bowl

It's been 22 years since the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl. One of Jerry Jones' biggest regrets is that he didn't do enough to help Tony Romo and Jason Witten get a title. Romo, who was 78-49 as the Cowboys' starter from 2006-2015, retired after the 2016 season and Witten, a future Hall of Famer who didn't miss a game from '05-'17, did the same last week. The Cowboys made the playoffs four times during their careers though they never advanced beyond the divisional round.

"There's no doubt that the personal feeling I have about what Tony Romo and Jason Witten brought to the Cowboys during their career, I don't think I've had a moment in the day that at some time I don't reflect back on those good years and what they contributed," Jones said recently, via Pro Football Talk. "And I've said this: From my standpoint, I can't help but say, 'Boy, I really dropped the ball not doing enough to get them in a Super Bowl. That will be and is my biggest regret about my time with the Cowboys."

Jones was close to both players, and their departures leave a leadership void in the locker room.

"I respected so much how unique Tony Romo's contribution was both from a leadership standpoint as well as just his command of the game, his presence, everything out there," Jones continued. "It has just been reinforced when I also think about Witten not being on the field. It can't help but remind me of what you miss when you lose a Tony Romo. On the other hand, just as the very nature of what happened now [last year with Romo's retirement], that gives the opening for somebody else to step up not only as a player but also from the standpoint of leadership. I think we've really got the opportunity to see that here certainly with Dak [Prescott] and the general leadership we have on that side of the ball."

The Cowboys' future begins with Dak Prescott, the 2016 fourth-rounder who was thrust into the starting role as a rookie after Romo suffered a preseason injury. Prescott helped the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, but the team regressed in '17 and finished 9-7. Prescott has two years remaining on his rookie deal that counts just $725,848 against the salary cap and the front office is well aware that he's in line for a huge pay bump, probably next offseason.

You know, at that position, it kind of is what it is," Dallas' executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "I know Dak is going to have a great year this year. I hope it's up there. It's going to be as he deserves. He was a fourth-round pick. No one deserves to get paid fairly more than he does. We all see what some of the other guys who aren't Aaron Rodgers, who aren't Matt Ryan [are earning]. He's going to do well. We certainly know that's going to happen. We've got that planned in our budgeting for the salary cap."

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones has no plans to look outside the organization for Witten's replacement.

"I like the group that we have and don't see at this time [adding a veteran], but I reserve the right to change my mind," he said this week. "At this time, I don't see adding an additional veteran player to our group. I like the opportunity, the freshness of the group. I like the opportunity of the competition. We're familiar. We've got new guys as far as our group is concerned in there. The makeup of that creates an atmosphere that I think could enhance how we play tight end."

The current group includes Geoff Swaim (9 catches in 28 games), Blake Jarwin (no catches in one career game), Rico Gathers (former basketball player who hasn't seen the field in two seasons), rookie fourth-rounder Dalton Schultz and rookie undrafted free agent David Wells.